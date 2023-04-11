Respect the dead: 76-year-old man chains himself to burial ground in Niagara demanding restoration

A 76-year-old man has started a hunger strike in Niagara-on-the-Lake fighting for the restoration of a burial ground in the old town.

James Russell, a retired photojournalist who lives in Toronto, has attached himself with a chain to the Negro Burial Ground plaque, saying he will not eat until he is promised that headstones on the property are unearthed, cleaned and restored.

CKTB's Karl Dockstader sat with Russell this morning for an interview.

"I've been struggling with the Town for the last year and a half to do the right thing. I'm here to compel them to allocate $59,000 to restore the 19 headstones that the town buried in the 1970's and 80's."

There are 28 graves on the property in total, and 19 headstones, however Russell believes there are more bodies buried on the site.

The headstones were connected to a Baptist church built in 1830, which Russell believes freedom-seekers worshipped and were buried after escaping slavery in the U.S.

"They have been rendered anonymous in this cemetery, it breaks my heart."

Russell started the hunger strike just after noon on Monday and says he will be there until the town passes a motion, which could happen tonight, to fund the restoration of the headstones.

Residents are stopping by dropping off coffee and honking their car horns in support.

He is asking residents to get behind his cause and email town officials.

"One of the reasons is that I'm doing this is that the 28 people buried here have grandchildren and great great grandchildren. They don't know where they are. If you don't respect the dead you are not likely to support the living."

Tonight's council meeting starts at 6 p.m.