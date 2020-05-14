Restaurants and hair salons will not be allowed to reopen next week

Restaurants will have to wait a bit longer to reopen.

As Premier Doug Ford announced that retail stores with a street entrance can reopen for in-store shopping, that doesn't mean you can dine at your favourite pub.

Many restaurants are offering delivery or pick-up options.

You won't be able to get your hair or nails done either.

Hair salons and barbershops have not received the green light to reopen yet.

“Look at my hair, I look like a sheep dog right now,” Ford said when asked about haircuts.

Ford announced that Golf courses, marinas, parks and campgrounds can open Saturday May 16th.

Then on Tuesday May 19th, retail stores with a street entrance can reopen next week as stage one of reopening gets underway.

