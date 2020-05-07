Restaurants Canada says the food service industry needs government help
With signs we are slowly beginning to reopen for business, there are fears many restaurants will not have the cash flow to reopen their doors.
A new survey by Restaurants Canada has found 7 out of 10 respondants say they are very or extremely worried they won't have the cash to pay vendors, rent and other expenses over the next three months.
Restaurants Canada says if conditions don't improve, foodservice sales in Ontario could be down by as much as $7 billion dollars in the second quarter and the industry might not to be able to recover the more than 300,000 jobs lost due to COVID-19.
The organization is urging further action by government including more protections for commerical tenants, measures to ensure restaurant owners have enough working capital to reopen their doors and ongoing help with labour costs.
Remembering VE DayTom McConnell Speaks with Author, Historian, Broadcaster and College Professor Ted Barris regarding VE Day
News and Notes from the Team/Roster Named/Upcoming Preparations/Schedule and Michael Jordan Documentary on NetflixMatt Holmes Speaks with Victor Raso – Head Coach Niagara River Lions regarding preparations for upcoming season/player rosters announced
Home Gardens and How to Start Them CorrectlyMatt Holmes Speaks with Matt Orr – Greenhouse Manager Niagara College Greenhouse regarding home gardens