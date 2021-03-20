Restaurants in the red zone serving more people indoors as of today

Starting today, restaurants in Niagara can serve more people indoors.

Regions in the ``red'' category can increase capacity to 50%, up to 50 people indoors - up from the previous limit of 10.

And establishments in ``orange'' zones can now have 100 people indoors, up from 50.

Toronto and Peel Region can offer customers outdoor dining.

Premier Doug Ford announced Friday that the province is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions to support economic recovery.

While Toronto and Peel will remain in the strictest ``grey lockdown'' category of Ontario's colour-coded pandemic framework, restaurants in the two regions are being allowed to offer services outdoors.

Whether dining indoors or outdoors, people can only dine with people in their own household.