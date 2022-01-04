Restaurants prepare for new restrictions

It is a return to take out and delivery services for restaurants across the province starting tomorrow.

Indoor dining is one of the casualties of the latest pandemic restrictions announced by the province.

George Kountourgiannis from George's Greek Village says it's tough, "When you have 270 seats in the restaurant it is hard to see those chairs go up on the tables and do take out again. Hopefully it's only for the three weeks but we just don't know."

Kountourgiannis says the restaurant employs 42 people and they are hoping to keep more than half of them working through this stage.

He adds that their takeout was pretty successful in past lockdowns and they will once again rely on that and delivery to keep the business going.

"Are we happy no, but I have said it before we can kick and scream and stomp but we do what we have to do and make adjustments at the restaurant and we go from there."