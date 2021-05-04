Restaurants spreading the word and offering special deals as part of Help Kids Shine
A number of local restaurants have signed on to help raise money for the Niagara Children's Centre during the annual Help Kids Shine campaign.
At least 13 businesses are helping to spread the word or offering special deals to support the centre specializing in rehabilitation and support services for children with physical, developmental and communicative delays and disabilities.
Some of the specials include George's Greek Village offering $2 off their chicken kabob dinner and donating $2 to the Centre, Boston Pizza at the Pen Centre donating 10 percent of your total bill when you mention the Centre while ordering, Pizza Jerry's donating $1 from every slice, and Smoke's Poutinerie donating 15 percent of every Family Meal Deal.
This year's Help Kids Shine campaign has a goal of $200,000 to help buy equipment and shorten the wait list for services.
Every year the Centre supports over 5,800 local children and youth.
Click here to listen to the story of Help Kids Shine ambassadors Kristy and Gabriella.
