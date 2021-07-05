Restoration project begins at 2 Mile Creek Conservation Area



The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is starting a massive restoration project today in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The NPCA will be clearing out nearly 400 Ash trees at 2 Mile Creek Conservation Area.

The trees have fallen victim to the invasive Emerald Ash Borer which has been killing the trees.

Dan Drennnan, Watershed Forester with the NPCA, "it is like doing a renovation in a forest. We are getting rid of something that is not working, and replacing it was native species next year."

Drennan says that in 2022 the replanting project could include roughly 6,000 seedlings.