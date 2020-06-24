Restoration work begins on Fort George powder magazine

Work is underway to restore one of the oldest original military buildings in Ontario.

Parks Canada has started work on the powder magazine at Fort George National Historic Site.

The structure dates back to the fort's construction in 1796 and is the only building to have survived the Battle of Fort George.

Crews will be conducting stonework repair, masonry cleaning and protection, landscaping, and installing new copper roofing and gutters.

Currently green spaces at the Historic Site are open for public use, but all visitor facilities, including the washrooms, are closed.