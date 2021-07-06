ReStores celebrating 30th anniversary as Habitat for Humanity Niagara's build program resumes

Habitat For Humanity Niagara is celebrating the ReStore's 30th anniversary.

Habitat for Humanity opened the first Restore in 1991, selling new and gently used home improvement items to help fund the work of the organization.

Locally, stores in Grimsby, Fonthill, and St. Catharines are holding a 3 day anniversary sale starting Thursday, offering customers 30 percent off their entire purchase.

A free barbeque will also be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all Niagara ReStores.

The anniversary comes at a challenging time for Habitat for Humanity Niagara as the organization continues to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic.

Although four homes were scheduled to be built last year, only one was completed as construction ground to a halt and COVID-19 restrictions closed the ReStores.

Habitat officials say the home building program is getting back on track, with the first build of the year in Welland for a single father and his four children.

Habitat must raise over $350,000 to build one home, with some of the funding coming from the ReStores.

The Welland home is getting support from the Wise Guys Charity Fund, leading to the nickname 'The House that Wise Guys Built.'

The Kiwanis Club of Welland is also contributing funds to buy a wheelchair lift for the new build.