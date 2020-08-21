Restrictions easing for collecting contact information at dining spaces and event space limitations

The Ontario government is easing restrictions regarding contact information collected at indoor and outdoor dining spaces and capacity limitations for meeting and event spaces.

Starting today only one person per party will be required to provide contact information when entering dining spaces, with some exceptions.

Government officials say the move is meant to lessen the administrative burden on businesses.

The contact information is used by health officials for contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, facilities offering rental meeting and event spaces will be allowed to admit up to 50 guests per room.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod says, "Allowing for multiple meetings or events will allow convention centres, hotels and other professional meeting facilities to welcome back more visitors and employees."