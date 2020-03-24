Restrictions on cruise ships entering Seaway system in light of COVID-19

The Welland Canal is opening for the season, and even the waterway is not immune from COVID-19 restrictions.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Authority says all cruise ships carrying 500 or more people are now prohibited from entering Canadian waters.

For ocean vessels, as well as domestic, entering the system, they must give 96 hour advance notice of their arrival to the federal government and all crew members must be monitored for symptoms of the virus and notice must be immediately given to the nearest Seaway Traffic Control Centre.

There will also be limited capacity to help ships requiring mooring lines for lockage at a lock equipped with Hands-Free mooring.