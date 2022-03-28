Results expected today from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract
The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.
Doctors in the province were voting on the proposed Physician Services Agreement last Tuesday through Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the group said a joint statement with the government detailing outcome of the vote is expected sometime this afternoon.
The proposed agreement establishes a framework for virtual care options, but some specialists are concerned it does not allow them to bill for some telephone services.
The Ontario Association of Cardiologists asked doctors to vote against the contract because it would allow some virtual consultations to only happen over video and reduce payments for telephone assessments.
The group said those aspects of the agreement would make care less accessible.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (MAR 28, 2022)Grant Crossman - Director of the Canadian Pet Expo joins me once again to talk about the exciting stuff going on at the Toronto International Centre, Easter weekend. ALSO Alix Packard - Founder of Ontario Coalition against breed-specific legislation will join me to talk about dog bite prevention month starting in April 2022.
-
-