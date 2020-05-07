iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Retail pot shop opening today in Niagara Falls

marijana delivery-Ivan-balvan

Today is the day Niagara Falls gets its second cannabis retail store.

Canna Cabana is slated to open today on Victoria Avenue  in the heart of the tourist district.

Due to the pandemic and emergency measures, the store will begin by offering customers click and collect and curbside pickup services for orders placed online.

The retailer plans to have a delivery option in place next week.
 

Latest Audio