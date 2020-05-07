Retail pot shop opening today in Niagara Falls
Today is the day Niagara Falls gets its second cannabis retail store.
Canna Cabana is slated to open today on Victoria Avenue in the heart of the tourist district.
Due to the pandemic and emergency measures, the store will begin by offering customers click and collect and curbside pickup services for orders placed online.
The retailer plans to have a delivery option in place next week.
