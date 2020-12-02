Retailers ask Ontario government to lift COVID-19 non-essential store restrictions
The C-E-Os of Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire, Birks and Ikea Canada are among a group of about 50 retailers that want the Ontario government to lift COVID-19 restrictions for non-essential stores.
They claim the province's decision has made the situation worse, because people from Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region are going into fewer, crowded big box stores and flooding adjacent communities, which potentially creates greater health risk.
The retailers say this is happening as thousands of small, independent and local stores that sell many of the same products are closed.
Premier Doug Ford's government says the measures are aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 to protect everyone's health and well-being.
