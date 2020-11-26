Retailers trying to move black Friday deals online

Tomorrow is Black Friday, normally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

However, experts say rising COVID-19 cases across the country are adding an existential and moral dimension to Black Friday shopping this year.

The usual wall-to-wall crowds make the annual shopping spree a potential health hazard, but many retailers rely on Black Friday and other holiday sales to survive the slow winter

months.

Some retailers have acknowledged the risk and encouraged customers to shop early this year, or have moved most promotions online to ward off large crowds in-store.