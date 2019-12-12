Retired goalie Tim Thomas details brain damage from hockey
Tim Thomas says he couldn't watch hockey for years after retiring as a result of concussions damaging his brain.
The former NHL goaltender detailed his struggles with post-concussion syndrome before being inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
This was his first public appearance since walking away from hockey in 2014.
Thomas says a scan after he retired showed that two-thirds of his brain was getting less than five per cent blood flow and the other third was getting less than 50 per cent.
The 2011 Stanley Cup champion and playoff MVP with the Boston Bruins says at one point he didn't believe his career was worth it because of the effects on his brain.
