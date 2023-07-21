iHeartRadio
Retired RCMP officer charged with helping Beijing intimidation campaign


RCMP cruiser

The RCMP says it has charged one of its former members in a case of alleged foreign interference.
    
William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person.
   
Police say he is from Hong Kong and used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People's Republic of China.
    
They say a national security investigation into Majcher's suspicious activities began in the fall of 2021.
    
The 60-year-old retired officer is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.
    
Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign.

 

