Retired RCMP officer charged with helping Beijing intimidation campaign
The RCMP says it has charged one of its former members in a case of alleged foreign interference.
William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person.
Police say he is from Hong Kong and used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People's Republic of China.
They say a national security investigation into Majcher's suspicious activities began in the fall of 2021.
The 60-year-old retired officer is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.
Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign.
-
-
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 21st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Graham Speck - Welland City Councillor, Owner of Speck Industries
Daryl Neamtu - Owner, DN Hospitality