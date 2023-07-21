Retired RCMP officer charged with helping Beijing intimidation campaign

The RCMP says it has charged one of its former members in a case of alleged foreign interference.



William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person.



Police say he is from Hong Kong and used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People's Republic of China.



They say a national security investigation into Majcher's suspicious activities began in the fall of 2021.



The 60-year-old retired officer is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.



Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign.