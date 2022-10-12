Retired Smithville man wins $298,620 in lottery game

A retired Smithville man has won $300,000 on a lottery game.

Patrick Deptuck won the $298,620 top prize in the Lightning Lotto game on August 21st.

He says this is his first major win.

"I was at the store when I found out I won and I was very happy," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The father of two told his friend about his big win. "He didn't believe me until I showed him the validation slip."

While he is unsure what he will do with his windfall he he thinking of home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Brock Street in Smithville.