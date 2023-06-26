Retired teacher in Niagara Falls wins $100,000

A Niagara Falls man has turned a dollar into $100,000 by playing the lottery.

John Carruthers, a retired teacher, matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 7th, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The father and grandfather says he buys tickets every now and then, and he always adds ENCORE.

“I’ve had friends who have won big. Now it was my turn!”

He says he was talking to his brother on the phone when he thought of checking his ticket.

He scanned his ticket on the OLG App and uncovered his win.

“I said to my brother ‘Holy cow! I think I won $100,000!’ Then my wife came in the room, and I told her I won. She didn’t believe me at first, so I scanned my ticket again to show her.

He plans to save a portion of his win, share some with family, and to do some projects around the house.

He also plans to take his grandkids to Disney. “We’ll keep being ourselves, but this win will add some comfort to our lives. It’s an amazing feeling,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls.