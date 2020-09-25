Retired teachers are being urged to head back to the classroom
The Ontario College of Teachers is asking retired teachers to return to work to help alleviate a shortage of educators in the province.
With online learning and smaller class sizes because of the pandemic, the province is facing a tough time filling all the new positions.
A spokesperson for the college says they have also reached out to newly licensed teachers and those without jobs.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 19Tim and Rob ask the question: How long can these high house prices last?
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 30Not Suicide. Not Today. was launched this month by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction to mark September as Suicide Prevention Month. CAMH hopes Not Today. will keep the conversation about suicide going beyond September. But a lot of people are uncomfortable and worried about saying the wrong thing. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Dr. Juveria Zaheer, who is an emergency room psychiatrist and researcher at CAMH about how to talk about suicide and about the Not Today. campaign.
-