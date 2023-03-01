Retired Welland man wins $200,000
A Welland man has won $200,000 playing the lottery.
John Martin won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $206,832.30 in the January 18, 2023 draw.
Martin, who is retired, says he plays the lottery twice a week.
"I check my numbers every Thursday morning. At first, I thought I won about $800 but when I noticed I had matched the bonus number, that's when I realized I won $206,832.30."
"My wife is so happy. We talked about all the things we could do with this money. I told my kids over the phone, and they were so excited," John smiled.
He plans to share with his children, buy a hot tub and a new car, and take a trip to the Dominican Republic.
The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Niagara Street in Welland.
