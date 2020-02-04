iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Retiring Niagara College president to be honoured tonight

CKTB-News- Dan Patterson

Welland city council will pay tribute to a prominent local educator.

Council will present outgoing Niagara College President Dr. Dan Patterson with a key to the city tonight.

Patterson has dedicated more than two decades of his professional career leading and growing the school.

He will be retiring in June.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 5TH

    The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 5TH

    Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 5TH

    Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca

    251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship

    AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars