Retiring Niagara College president to be honoured tonight
Welland city council will pay tribute to a prominent local educator.
Council will present outgoing Niagara College President Dr. Dan Patterson with a key to the city tonight.
Patterson has dedicated more than two decades of his professional career leading and growing the school.
He will be retiring in June.
