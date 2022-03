The reusable goods depot in West Lincoln has reopened.

The site was closed earlier this year to transition it to a new provider.

The Salvation Army is now partnering with the region and will operate the depot at the Niagara Road 12 Landfill.

To Learn more about the reusable goods depot visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/waste/landfills/niagara-road-12-landfill.aspx