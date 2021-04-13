Review of Toronto Police missing persons cases finds systemic discrimination impacted investigations

An independent review of how Toronto police handled missing-persons cases has found systemic discrimination led to deficiencies in the investigations.



The review looked at policies and procedures, as well as how officers investigated the disappearances of residents who were later found to have been killed.



It focused on the eight men murdered by serial killer Bruce McArthur.



The review also looked at the case of Tess Richey, a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell by her mother, and Alloura Wells, a trans woman found dead in a ravine