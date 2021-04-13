Review of Toronto Police missing persons cases finds systemic discrimination impacted investigations
An independent review of how Toronto police handled missing-persons cases has found systemic discrimination led to deficiencies in the investigations.
The review looked at policies and procedures, as well as how officers investigated the disappearances of residents who were later found to have been killed.
It focused on the eight men murdered by serial killer Bruce McArthur.
The review also looked at the case of Tess Richey, a young woman whose body was found in an outdoor stairwell by her mother, and Alloura Wells, a trans woman found dead in a ravine
-
Council Recap Apr 13 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil recap Transportation Master Plan - building a road through the park behind Petsmart at Fairview Mall St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates. Tim talks to Mayor Walter Sendzik
-
Dr Karim Ali covid-19 update for apr 13Covid cases are stressing ICU's Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Daunte Wright shooting in MinneapolisTim talks to Michael Bower of NBC Radio on the shooting of Daunte Wright a black man in Minneapolis by a Police Officer who meant to use a taser