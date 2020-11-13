Ribbon cutting officially opens Niagara Falls Costco

The store at the former Niagara Square, which also features a gas bar, opened early this morning.

The chain is also debuting a new mask rule, starting Monday, for customers and employes who can't wear face masks for medical reasons.

Chief Executive Craig Jelinek writes on the company website, “If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco."

Jelenik adds “This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”