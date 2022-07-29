Ribfest is back in St. Catharines

St. Catharines Rotary Ribfest is back at Montebello Park this weekend.

Starting today, and running until the holiday Monday, the event will serve up delicious ribs and entertainment with proceeds going to local charities through the Rotary Club.

30,000 people are expected to attend the event and try ribs from five of the best ribbers from Canada and the U.S.

The event starts today at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. tonight with a performance by Jonesy.

Hours remain the same Saturday and Sunday, and then on the holiday Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

