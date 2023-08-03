Ribfest returns to St. Catharines this weekend

It's Rotary Rib Fest weekend

The four-day fund raising event begins tomorrow (Friday) at Montebello Park in St. Catharines.

More than 30-thousand people are expected to attend over the long weekend.

Melissa DeBeau, the co-chair of Ribfest says it's an important fundraiser for the community

Click HERE to listen to DeBeau discuss the event on The Drive.

There will be no charge for visitors to enter the park, however donations for the Rotary Club would be greatly apreciated.

https://www.stcatharinesribfest.com/