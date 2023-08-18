Rick Jeanneret, voice of the Buffalo Sabres, dies at 81

A familiar voice for many Niagara residents is silent.

Rick Jeanneret, who will always be regarded as the voice of the Buffalo Sabres after a 51-year broadcasting career, has died at 81.

The Sabres released a statement from Jeanneret’s family saying he died with his family by his side following a two-year battle with multi-organ failure. “He will be loved forever,” the family’s statement said.

When he retired last year, he was the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in NHL history.

One of his most memorable calls was “May Day! May Day!” after Brad May scored the decisive goal in a 6-5 overtime to win a four-game series sweep of Boston in the first round of the 1993 playoffs.

And there was his, “Now do you believe?” call during the 2006 playoffs, during the Sabres’ run to the Eastern Conference final.

He is remembered by his wife Sandra, his children Mark, Chris and Shelly, numerous grandchildren, and many more.