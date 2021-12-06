RIDE program back on the road checking for impaired drivers

The annual R.I.D.E program is back in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police stopped a total of 550 vehicles in Port Colborne and St. Catharines on Saturday.

Just one driver in St. Catharines failed the test and had their vehicle impounded for 7 days and their licence suspended for 9 days.

One other driver in Port Colborne registered an "alert" on the roadside screening and had their licence suspended for 3 days.

This initiative has been made possible, in part, as a result of grant funding from the Ministry of the Solicitor General as part of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program.