RIDE program back on the road checking for impaired drivers
The annual R.I.D.E program is back in Niagara.
Niagara Regional Police stopped a total of 550 vehicles in Port Colborne and St. Catharines on Saturday.
Just one driver in St. Catharines failed the test and had their vehicle impounded for 7 days and their licence suspended for 9 days.
One other driver in Port Colborne registered an "alert" on the roadside screening and had their licence suspended for 3 days.
This initiative has been made possible, in part, as a result of grant funding from the Ministry of the Solicitor General as part of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program.
