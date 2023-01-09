RIDE program in St. Catharines stops over 500 vehicles, one arrested for impaired driving

One person was arrested for impaired driving last night in a R.I.D.E spot check that stopped over 500 vehicles in St. Catharines.

22 drivers were required to provide a breath sample, and just before 9 p.m., a 51-year-old St. Catharines man was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver allegedly was two times over the legal limit, and his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

Officers also found a 35-year-old Thorold resident driving while suspended.

14 other tickets were handed out for offences such as not wearing a seat belt, and using plates not registered to the vehicle.