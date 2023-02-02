Rideau Canal, world's largest skating rink, set to have latest opening date on record
The National Capital Commission said on social media Thursday that the last time the canal opened this late was Feb. 2, 2002 ``meaning we've officially surpassed our record.''
The opening won't happen in time for the start of the city's annual Winterlude festival, which is taking place from Saturday through Feb. 20.
Skating seasons have generally gotten shorter in recent history, and the NCC says that this year, the weather has been too mild to build safe ice.
But a spokesperson said in a statement that this weekend's cold temperatures are a good sign for those hoping to sharpen their skates.
``While the skateway will not be open for the first weekend of February, our teams are working relentlessly to safely open a section of the skateway, flooding the ice surface every evening,'' said Valerie Dufour, the senior manager of strategic communications for the NCC
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir