Rideau Hall unveils names of newest members of the Order of Canada.
Among them is Doctor Vivek Goel, a public health physician who served on the federal immunity task force.
Goel says he's honoured to be recognized for his contributions in a year where public health professionals were front-and-centre in trying to manage the pandemic.
Also being honoured is Helen Burt, who has spent decades as a pharmaceutical scientist focused on how to better deliver life-saving treatments.
She says the honour comes at the end of an interesting year for her field, when researchers came together to develop vaccines faster than anyone expected.
In all, there are 59 new members and two promotions to the honour roll that has added more than seven-thousand names since its inception in 1967.
-
Ontario Tourism expecting $2 Billion Loss Over NYETourism Industry Association of Ontario news release says Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Industry Bracing for Nearly $2 Billion Loss Over the New Year Holiday. Matt talks to Beth PotterPresident and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario
-
TOP 5 STREAMING WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. Richard Crouse top five movies streaming this year: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS, DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA, HIS HOUSE, GREYHOUND
-