Rideau Hall unveils names of newest members of the Order of Canada.

Rideau Hall has unveiled the names of the newest members of the Order of Canada.



Among them is Doctor Vivek Goel, a public health physician who served on the federal immunity task force.



Goel says he's honoured to be recognized for his contributions in a year where public health professionals were front-and-centre in trying to manage the pandemic.



Also being honoured is Helen Burt, who has spent decades as a pharmaceutical scientist focused on how to better deliver life-saving treatments.



She says the honour comes at the end of an interesting year for her field, when researchers came together to develop vaccines faster than anyone expected.



In all, there are 59 new members and two promotions to the honour roll that has added more than seven-thousand names since its inception in 1967.