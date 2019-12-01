Ridgeville woman dies after being hit by car on Effingham Street

A 66 year old woman from Ridgeville has died after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the Effingham Street area north of Foss Road yesterday morning just before 11 a.m.

Niagara Regional Police officials say the woman was hit by a southbound 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 51 year old Fonthill man.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not suffer any injuries.

Detectives and the Coroner's Office are investigating.