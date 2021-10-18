Ridgeway woman wins while playing favourite lotto game

A Ridgeway woman has an extra $75,000 in her bank account after winning on her favourite lotto game.

Karen Arbour won the top prize with INSTANT QUEST FOR CASH.

Arbour says she is a regular player of INSTANT tickets and INSTANT QUEST FOR CASH is her favourite game right now.

“I find this game fun to play!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “My heart sank as I played my ticket and thought I won $75,000 – when I scanned the ticket to make sure, I screamed “Oh my God I just won!’”

“I was in disbelief and then excitement hit. It was so much fun!”

She plans to put her winnings into the bank for now. “I’ll have lots of fun deciding what to do. And I’ll celebrate by taking my family out for an indulgent meal on me,” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Boggio & Edwards IDA Pharmacy on Ridge Road in Ridgeway.