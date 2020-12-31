Ridley College celebrating Niagara connection to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

There is a Niagara connection to the COVID-19 vaccine recently approved for emergency use in the UK.

Ridley College in St. Catharines is celebrating the involvement of Sir John Bell, an Oxford University Professor and a 1971 Ridley College graduate.

Bell helped to oversee Oxford's vaccine development with AstraZeneca.

Studies of almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil, and South Africa suggest the shots are approximately 70 percent effective.

Health Canada is still reviewing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and has not yet granted approval for use.