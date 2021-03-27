Ridley College switching to online learning following COVID cases

A private school in St. Catharines will be transitioning to online learning after three COVID-19 cases.

Ridley College says they will be moving to remote learning until the Spring Break, instead of physically heading back to class.

The school is planning to return to in-person learning following the break, which ends April 18th.

"In an effort to protect the safety and wellbeing of our community, Ridley College has made the proactive decision to transition to remote learning until after the Spring Break. While our school has not been mandated to close by Niagara Region Public Health following three confirmed cases of COVID-19, Ridley College has made a precautionary decision aimed at maintaining community safety and preventing further spread."

An outbreak has also been declared at Brock University following 12 confirmed cases.