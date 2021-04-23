Right to disconnect a growing issue for workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the number of Canadians working from home climb to five million as of last month, with about half of them doing so temporarily because of the health crisis.

That's made the need for employees to be able to separate home and work life, known as the right to disconnect, a bigger priority for the federal government, according to Labour Minister Filomena Tassi.

She says she sees the issue as a potential storm that is brewing in labour.