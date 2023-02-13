Rihanna confirms pregnancy following halftime show

Rihanna not only performed on one of the highest-pressure shows on earth, but she did it while pregnant.

Rihanna's representative confirmed after the Super Bowl halftime show that Rihanna is expecting her second child.

She had her first in May.

Rihanna had no guest stars and no big costume changes, but she did float.

She wore a puffy red jumpsuit with a moulded breastplate as she sang on a floating platform amid dancers in white puffy coats.

Rihanna packed her hits into her 13-minute show, including such songs as ``We Found Love,'' ``Only Girl (In The World),'' ``Work'' and ``Umbrella.''

She ended with fireworks and her hit ``Diamonds.'' Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem before the Super Bowl.

Babyface sang ``America the Beautiful,'' and Sheryl Lee Ralph sang ``Lift Every Voice and Sing.''