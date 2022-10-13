Rise in COVID-19, flu season, other viruses could mean 'complicated year': Moore

Ontario's top doctor says an increase in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming flu season and a resurgence of other respiratory viruses could make for a ``complicated year'' for the province.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says if the hospital system is strained to a point where the ability to reduce the surgical backlog is being affected, he would first suggest the government make a ``recommendation'' on masking in settings such as post-secondary institutions, malls and public transit.

If there are further knock-on effects from the virus, Moore says at that point he would recommend reinstating some mask mandates.

Moore says the province is seeing an increase in all COVID-19 indicators, though he's not ready to declare an eighth wave just yet.

In the meantime, he is recommending people stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and get their flu shots, they are already available for high-risk populations, such as anyone who is pregnant or over 65, and available to the general public as of Nov. 1.

The government also says those aged 12 to 17 can receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose as of Monday if they have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.