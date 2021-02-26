Rising temperatures create flooding risks and other dangers around frozen ponds, creeks and streams

With warm weather and rain in the forecast over the coming days, the City of Hamilton is reminding residents to take steps to prevent flooding in and around their homes, and to be cautious around all bodies of water.

City crews are working proactively to clear catch basins and inspect flooding hot spots across the city, and the City is providing the following tips for residents to reduce the risk of flooding:

Keep catch basins in front of your home clear of debris, including snow and ice.

If your home has a backwater valve installed, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning to ensure that it is functioning properly.

Check your sump pump to make sure it is working properly.

If your home or area is prone to flooding you may want to consider ensuring any valuables are up off of basement floors.

As well, the City is reminding residents about the dangers associated with frozen water around lakes, creeks, streams, and natural or storm water management ponds. Changing temperatures, roadway runoff and freeze-thaw cycles can make seemingly frozen surfaces unstable and dangerous.

Residents should use extreme caution and keep away from frozen waterways.

Keep a close eye on your children and keep pets on a leash.

Falling into cold water can be life threatening and can cause hypothermia in only a matter of minutes. If someone falls in, do not go in after them. Call 911, try to reach them with something such as a pole, stick, rope, or hose. If a pet falls through, do not go in after them. Call their name and encourage them to come to you. Animals can survive in cold water longer than humans can, and they are often able to get themselves out. If you fall in yourself: stay calm, control your breathing, get your arms onto the ice shelf and call for help. Try to get out of the same area where you went in. Kick with your feet, crawl with your arms, and roll to safety once you get back onto the ice.



With the rising temperatures over the coming days, conditions may result in road flooding and/or ponding in low lying areas such as backyards and drainage areas. Please call 905-546-CITY (2489) to report sewer back-ups, flooding over roadways, fallen trees or debris in drainage ditches or culverts.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON