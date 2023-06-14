Risk of funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes in Niagara continues into the evening

The risk of funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes in Niagara continues into this evening.

Environment Canada sending out the advisory saying conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, but can become strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances. The warning also covers Hamilton and Toronto.

"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning."