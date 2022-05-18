River Lions fans ride the bus to games for free

Niagara River Lions fans will be able to take the bus to their games for free.

The team and St. Catharines Transit Commission announcing a partnership that will allow fans to ride transit on all home game days through the entire 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League season with proof of ticket.

"We are excited to partner with St. Catharines Transit Commission to make our home games accessible and affordable for all," said Michelle Biskup, Vice President of Operations for the Niagara River Lions. "This partnership will allow fans to safely ride to and from the Meridian Centre and avoid the hassle or costs associated with parking."

Ticket holders will be able to ride St. Catharines Transit from three hours prior to tip-off and up to two hours after the game by simply presenting their mobile or printed ticket to the operator upon boarding the bus. One game ticket is required per passenger.

The River Lions season begins May 25th when they open the season at the Meridian Centre.