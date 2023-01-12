Road closure extended in Welland due to weather conditions
A heads up for drivers in Welland as officials extend a road closure in the area.
The intersection of Regional Road 27 (Riverside Drive) and Broadway will now be closed until Tuesday, instead of tomorrow.
Officials say it has been extended from the original date due to weather.
The road closure is required for the road reconstruction and sanitary trunk sewer installation at the corner of Riverside Drive and Broadway.
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 12th, 2022
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Cara Krazek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
Chris Richard - Personal Injury Lawyer in St. Catharines
