Road closure in Port Colborne as work starts on Steele Street rail crossing

A heads up about a road closure if you are planning on driving in Port Colborne over the next few days.

Starting today, J until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Steele Street between Clarence Street and Carter Street will be closed as Gio Rail and Allied Track Services work together to complete rehabilitation work on the Steele Street rail crossing.

Detour signs will be posted, directing motorists to use Carter Street and/or Clarence Street to Fielden Avenue.

There will be emergency vehicle and local access only and sidewalks will also be closed to pedestrian traffic during this time.