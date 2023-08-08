Road closure planned in Lincoln today and tomorrow

A heads up for drivers in Lincoln today as Seventh Avenue, from Victoria Avenue to Twenty-First Street, will be closed today and tomorrow.

The road will be temporarily closed to install a cross culvert replacement as part of the Town of Lincoln Road Rehabilitation Program.

Weather permitting, Seventh Avenue will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to Thursday 5 p.m.

All emergency services will be notified, and access to the area will be available in the event of an emergency.