Road closures and lane restrictions for 2022 Around the Bay Road Race

HAMILTON, ON – In order to accommodate the 2022 Around the Bay Road Race, the City is advising residents of several temporary lane restrictions and road closures on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

There will be temporary closures of these roadways

York Boulevard, Plains Rd to Queen St from 9 am to 4 pm

York Boulevard, Queen St to Bay St from 6 am to 4 pm

Bay Street, York Blvd to King Street from 6 am to 4 pm

Burlington Street Overpass (eastbound), Parkdale to Woodward, 9:30 am to 11:30 am

HSR Routes 2 Barton, 3 Cannon, 4 Bayfront, 6 Aberdeen, 7 Locke, 8 York, 11 Parkdale and 41 Mohawk will detour on Sunday, March 27 beginning at approximately 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Please visit www.hamilton.ca/HSRdetours for more information.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON