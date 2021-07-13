Road closures, gas outages, and clean up work continues at scene of massive fire in St. Catharines

Firefighters remain on the scene of a massive blaze in downtown St. Catharines that destroyed a historic building.

Overhaul work continues as crews work their way through the debris, ensuring there are no hotspots, at 30 Ontario Street.

The Ontario Fire Marshal, St. Catharines Fire investigators and Niagara Regional Police continue the investigation.

The following roads remain closed:

Ontario St. from Church to St. Paul * William St. * King St. from Ontario to Queen.

There are still some gas outages as a precaution.

The building, known as the Welland House Hotel, was built in the 1850's and had been unoccupied since 2018.

It was most recently being used as a student residence.