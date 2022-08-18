Road closures in Pelham today for Canada Games
Making your way around Pelham today might be a bit tricky.
Many roads through the town will be closed today for the cycling road race as part Canada Summer Games.
Closures are expected to start at 9 a.m. this morning and last until roughly 6 p.m.
Traffic is being asked to use Highway 20 to cross the course.
The streets impacted today are:
Highway 20
Pelham Town Square
Pelham Street
Church Hill
Canboro Road
Effingham Street
Tice Road
Cream Street
Metler Road
Hansler St
Overholt Road
