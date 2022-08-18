Road closures in Pelham today for Canada Games

Making your way around Pelham today might be a bit tricky.

Many roads through the town will be closed today for the cycling road race as part Canada Summer Games.

Closures are expected to start at 9 a.m. this morning and last until roughly 6 p.m.

Traffic is being asked to use Highway 20 to cross the course.

The streets impacted today are:

Highway 20

Pelham Town Square

Pelham Street

Church Hill

Canboro Road

Effingham Street

Tice Road

Cream Street

Metler Road

Hansler St

Overholt Road