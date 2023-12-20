Road closures planned in Niagara Falls for New Year's Eve

There will be some road closures this New Year's Eve in Niagara Falls to make sure ringing in the new year is safe in the tourism district.

On Sunday, December 31st, the Niagara Parkway will be closed to traffic from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill, beginning at 7 p.m. with a full road closure in place by 8 p.m.

Clifton Hill from Victoria Avenue to Falls Avenue will be closed to vehicles beginning at 7 p.m. with a full road closure in place by 8:30 p.m. Murray Street from the Niagara Parkway to Fallsview Boulevard will close beginning at 9 p.m. with a full closure in place by 10 p.m.

Niagara Parks Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service may alter closures as needed.

Niagara Falls will not be hosting an outdoor concert, however a special extended fireworks show will be going off at midnight.

"By closing these roadways to vehicular traffic, pedestrians will have better and safer access throughout the core tourism area during holiday celebrations that typically bring higher visitation to Niagara Falls. This will also assist Niagara Parks Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service in managing the area, as well as providing controlled access for emergency services."