Road crews across the region are preparing for another winter storm to hit the area.

Rain today will be followed by freezing rain and then varying amounts of snow across the region.

St. Catharines Director of Municipal Works Darrell Smith says it starts today dealing with all the rain and melting snow, "address any ponding on the roads, get that off the road as quickly as possible, because you don't want ponds to freeze up when it transitions later." He adds, "anywhere we have reports of ponding water we will get out and try to deal with them."

Late this afternoon we are expecting the system to bring freezing rain or ice pellets.

Smith says that part of the day can be tricky and they will have crews out watching the conditions, "if you start (salting/sanding) too soon while it's still raining you chance that it will wash it off before it does any good and of course if you wait too long and it's already all frozen then you have a lot of slippery sections throughout the city."

During the evening and overnight it will switch over to snow and crews will start plowing.

Darrell Smith spoke with Tim Denis this morning, listen to that conversation HERE.